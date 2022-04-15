Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 44,331 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEQP remained flat at $$31.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 337,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -119.05%.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

