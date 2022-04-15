Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,547 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OneMain were worth $34,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneMain by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 17.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 336.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OneMain stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,127. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

