Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 270 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $27,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 269.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.83.

CMI stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,774. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

