Morgan Stanley Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $50.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Stephens raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

