Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £842.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,656.76).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

