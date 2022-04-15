Morgan Stanley Trims Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price to 780.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from 820.00 to 780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PANDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $888.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

