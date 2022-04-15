MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDAU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MSD Acquisition by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.