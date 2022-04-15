MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.58. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 858 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

