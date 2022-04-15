Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 2.9%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82. 16,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,822,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

