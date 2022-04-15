NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $11.60. The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $11.12. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 30,663 shares.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.12.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

