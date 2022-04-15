Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
OGEN stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38.
About Oragenics (Get Rating)
