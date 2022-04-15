Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Down 1.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Approximately 262,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 104,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

