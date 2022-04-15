Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,831 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,804. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

