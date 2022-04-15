Polis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $762.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Polis has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $762.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006995 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00260009 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00282139 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars.

