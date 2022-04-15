Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.