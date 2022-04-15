Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $210.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.37. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

