Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NFLX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $341.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

