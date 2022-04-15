Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

