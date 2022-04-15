Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $22.72 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $22.72 million and $37,922.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,461.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.26 or 0.07511447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.00275937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00841410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00094599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00578084 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00360064 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,164,271 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.