QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $136.84 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $136.84 million and $7.10 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00105202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

