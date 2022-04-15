Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,431.40.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

