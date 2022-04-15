Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of RYAM opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.