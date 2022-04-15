Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for California Resources (CRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of California Resources (NYSE: CRC) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

4/8/2022 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – California Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2022 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – California Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

2/28/2022 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE:CRC opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.18. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,363,577 shares of company stock worth $63,675,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in California Resources by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

