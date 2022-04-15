ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 52,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 76,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.68 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

ReGen III Corp. operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp. in May 2021.

