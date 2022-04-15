Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Increased to €200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.74.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

