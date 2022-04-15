Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of BCYC opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $710.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

