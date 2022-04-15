Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DraftKings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DraftKings in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

