Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Buys A$483,135.84 in Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWDGet Rating) insider Michael Ruane acquired 4,392,144 shares of Reward Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$483,135.84 ($357,878.40).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 1st, Michael Ruane purchased 150,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$16,350.00 ($12,111.11).
  • On Friday, February 4th, Michael Ruane acquired 167,271 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,068.89 ($14,125.11).
  • On Wednesday, January 19th, Michael Ruane bought 245,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,360.00 ($23,229.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Reward Minerals (Get Rating)

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

