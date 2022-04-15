ROAD Market Capitalization Hits $64,325.27 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $64,325.27 and approximately $35,887.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROAD has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

