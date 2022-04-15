Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €10.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.62 ($14.80).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.