SailPoint Technologies’ (SAIL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

SAIL stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

