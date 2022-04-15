Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €781.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($810.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €778.08 ($845.74).

Shares of MC opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a one year high of €260.55 ($283.21). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €645.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €675.20.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

