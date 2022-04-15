Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.09 ($180.53).

EPA:SU opened at €141.32 ($153.61) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.98). The company’s 50 day moving average is €145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

