Scotiabank Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$147.61 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

