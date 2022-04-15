SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.48) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.28).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,358.50 ($17.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.13. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 972.60 ($12.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.