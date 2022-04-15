Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Holdings Reduced by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,367,000 after acquiring an additional 421,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 573,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 415,791 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 925,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,290. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

