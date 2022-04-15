Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Decreases By 75.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ZIJMY stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.66.
About Zijin Mining Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zijin Mining Group (ZIJMY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.