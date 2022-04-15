Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Decreases By 75.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ZIJMY stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

About Zijin Mining Group (Get Rating)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

