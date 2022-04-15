Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $515.00.

SNN stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

