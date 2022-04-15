So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 430,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 440,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a PE ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 202,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 179,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

