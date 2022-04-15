Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 77 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.
