Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 77 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.