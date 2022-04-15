Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Down 3%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. 883,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,253,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

