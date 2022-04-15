Stephen Harrison Purchases 1,726 Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($5,173.05).

Forterra stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £522.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. Forterra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.30).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.43) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.16).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

