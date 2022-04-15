StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.