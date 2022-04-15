StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
