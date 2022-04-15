StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

