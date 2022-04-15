StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $10.62.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
