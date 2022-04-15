Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $287,783.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00105914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

