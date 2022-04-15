TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,140 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in TC Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

