TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.29.

TRP stock opened at C$72.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.84. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.39. The company has a market cap of C$71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total transaction of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

