Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.29.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.39.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

