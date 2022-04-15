The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $39.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after acquiring an additional 775,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 2,362,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

